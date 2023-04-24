Watch CBS News
Politics

Don Lemon says he's been fired by CNN

By Caitlin Yilek

/ CBS News

Longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon has been fired from the cable network, he tweeted on Monday

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," the "CNN This Morning" co-anchor tweeted. "After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly." 

The network confirmed in a statement that they had "parted ways" with Lemon. "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors," the network said. 

This is a breaking news report and will be updated. 

Caitlin Yilek

Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital. Reach her at caitlin.yilek@cbsinteractive.com. Follow her on Twitter: https://twitter.com/hausofcait

First published on April 24, 2023 / 12:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.