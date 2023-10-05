'I've got nothing": Displaced families react after Southgate senior living community fire

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Over 50 families are without a home after a massive fire took over a senior living complex in Southgate.

The fire at Meadows of Southgate started around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Some residents say they were left with the clothes that they were wearing.

"It was 3:30 when I got a call to stop filling out my application and come and try to save my stuff. Now I've got nothing," Denise Samuels said.

Dozens have been displaced. Now all that remains are debris and ash.

"It actually looks worse here seeing it in person than it did on the news…this is absolutely devastating," a former employee of the community told CBS News Detroit.

Residents say the fire started on the third floor and then made its way down.

"The whole third floor crashed through the second floor. So that means the second floor, all the stuff on the third floor is on the second, and they don't want to let anyone in because they are not sure the second-floor stuff will cave in on the first floor," said resident Antoinette Decker.

All the flames resulted in multiple residents and a few first responders being sent to the hospital. All are expected to be OK.

The entire incident brings tears to some. For Samuels, although she wasn't home when the fire broke out, her furry friend was, which meant she had to save him.

"I went in there and got my dog, he was in my bed, and I carried him out. I've got a little cough and stuff," Samuels said.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced families get back on their feet. The Hampton Manor of Woodhaven and Trenton have both opened their doors, so residents can stay there free of charge until Friday.

First responders plan to go through the building to make sure no one is inside. They said the roof almost collapsing makes things a bit more difficult.

No serious injuries have been reported.