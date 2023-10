Authorities respond to fire at Southgate senior apartment complex

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Fire personnel have responded to a large fire Tuesday at a senior apartment complex in Southgate.

The fire was reported at the Meadows of Southgate on Allen Road.

It is if any injuries were reported.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.