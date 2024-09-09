Dexter residents report more delayed trash pickups by Priority Waste

DEXTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Residents of Dexter's townships said they haven't had their trash or recycling picked up for weeks.

This has been the trend all summer since Priority Waste took over service from GFL Environmental in late June.

"We were supposed to get some information in the mail about how to create a new account and get GFL moved over to Priority Waste," said resident Dennis Murray. "It's been about two weeks and trash and recycling has not moved – actually two and a half now – and zero communication from the new company."

This is the second time CBS Detroit is speaking with Murray. In mid-July, his neighborhood was having the same issue with missed pickups.

For its part, a Priority Waste representative said it has been working on getting information to its more rural residents, including a recent community session in Dexter.

"We understand that some of the communication has been a little disjointed over the past several weeks," said Matt Allen, Priority Waste director of PR and Government Affairs. "There's been some intermittent service delays, which we understand, which has really been fatiguing at this point."

Other communities in Metro Detroit have proposed taking action against the company.

Clinton Township officials want to fine Priority Waste for missed pick-ups, and the mayor of Dearborn has promised not to pay the company until service improves.

Allen said Priority Waste encountered serious challenges with trucks when it took over GFL's operations.

"We were trying to service 700,000 new customers with only 188 vehicles out of 420 that we needed," said Allen. "So, we've done a magnificent job trying to compensate for that and get the trucks out to be fixed. We've diverted millions of dollars in assets to get that done, and we've made great strides over the past 65 days or so to get that done, but we still have more work to do."

He said those living in rural areas will likely see the most delays since they have to purchase individual subscriptions and are not under municipalities when it comes to waste collection.

Priority hopes to get to all of its customers by Oct. 4.

For some, it may be too little too late.

"Almost the whole community has already moved over to a new company, and we're about ready to click the button and move on because we're tired of waiting," said Murray.