Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022: Here's what you need to know

(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is just days away, and the City of Detroit announced street closures, bus reroutes, and parking information as thousands of people will be in Detroit for America's Thanksgiving Parade, the Turkey Trot, and the Detroit Lions game on Nov. 24.

Road Closures

Nov. 23

Here are the road closures that will be in place on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Woodward between West Grand Boulevard and Warren to close at 9 a.m.

Woodward from Warren to Congress to close at noon.

Atwater between Civic Center Drive and Third to close at 3 p.m.

Griswold between Fort and Congress to close at 6 p.m.

Nov. 24

People will be able to cross at the following intersections until 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24:

Warren

Alexandrine

MLK/Mack

Fisher Service Drive

Adams, Park/Witherall

John R/Clifford

Grand River.

Then, from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m., Woodward will be closed from West Grand Boulevard to Larned.

In addition to this, beginning at 5 a.m., the following streets will be closed for the Turkey Trot:

West Jefferson from the Lodge Freeway to Cabacier

Michigan at Cass

Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward

Congress from Shelby to Randolph

Larned from Shelby to Randolph

Shelby from Congress to Michigan

Michigan from Cass to Woodward

Monroe from Woodward to Randolph

Lafayette Boulevard from Trumbull to Griswold

Washington Boulevard from Adams to Congress

Atwater from Civic Center Drive to Third

These streets will reopen at around 10 a.m., when the Turkey Trot is over.

The southbound Lodge exits at West Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A and 1B) and the northbound Lodge exit at West Jefferson will be closed starting at 7 a.m.

The Larned Street exit will also reopen when the Turkey Trot is over.

DDOT Bus Reroutes & The People Mover

There will be delays with the regular DDOT schedule due to the road closures for the parade that will start around 6 a.m. and go until the parade is over.

According to city officials, the following routes with be located at the Bricktown People Mover Station, located on Beaubian between Congress and Lafayette:

5 Van Dyke/Lafayette

6 Gratiot (Gratiot will be located on Congress)

9 Jefferson

31 Mack

52 Chene

67 Cadillac/Harper

In addition to this, 3 Grand River will be at Cass on Michigan, 4 Woodward will be available at the Rosa Parks Transit Center (Bay 15), and 16 Dexter will be available at the Rosa Parks Transit Center (Bay 14)

Buses will operate a Sunday schedule at regular fares on Thanksgiving for regular routes.

For more information on the bus reroutes and schedule, visit here.

The Detroit People Mover will be free and operating from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The QLINE will not be operating on Nov. 23 or Nov. 24.

QLINE Riders - An important reminder that due to the Thanksgiving Day Parade, the QLINE will not be in service on Wednesday and Thursday. pic.twitter.com/9TE97L844P — QLINE Detroit (@qlinedetroit) November 21, 2022

Parking

The following parking facilities are recommended by the Detroit Municipal Parking Department:

Ford Underground Garage, Nov. 24, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., $10

Eastern Market Garage, Nov. 24, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., $20

30 East Jefferson Avenue, Nov. 25, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., $5 (2 hours or less), $10 (2 to 4 hours), $15 (maximum rate)

In addition to this, MPD officials say the 2727 Riopelle Street parking facility will be closed on Nov. 25.

Normal business hours for parking will resume on Monday, Nov. 28.

Lost Children

Lost children can be found by contacting 313-237-2850 or visiting the Detroit Police Department Downtown Services at 20 Atwater Street.

Event Information

For more information on Detroit's Thanksgiving Day Parade, visit here.

For information on the Turkey Trot, which includes 10k, 5k, 1 mile and combo events, where participants often run in costumers, visit here.

The Detroit Lions are playing the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 24, which will feature a halftime performance by Bebe Rexha and DJ David Getta.