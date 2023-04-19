Detroit's school board meeting sees attendance of city's paraprofessionals

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District Board of Education received an earful during Tuesday's meeting with the main concerns coming from staff members and parents. With the district's federal pandemic assistance set to run out, some employees may need to be cut next school year.

"They do need us [paraprofessionals] and I love them [students] so much. And there's no way I'm going to let this go because all you have to do is put us in the IA position," one speaker said.

It was a sea of red throughout Western International Highschool Tuesday night. Many donned T-shirts with phrases like "Respect educators" and "Fund our schools".

"The paraeducators have to fight to be heard, the union leader has to find a platform to speak to be heard…why is that," one attendee said.

As COVID-19 funding ends for the school district, it is looking at cutting jobs. It's reported the number is more than 100.

Many positions are central office employees and paraprofessionals which are support staff to teachers. During the meeting, parents also took time to make sure the board understands the importance of support staff.

"She knows if they are lying if they are sick. I can rely on her. I need her. She even helped me when my family was down for a second and gave me clothes," said one mother.

The school district received $1.2 billion in federal funds during the pandemic. Nearly $700 million was approved last year to begin upgrading public schools throughout the city of Detroit.

Still, with funding in the billions, employees feel no one should have to be let go.

"The latest lie is if he will give teachers a sizeable pay raise he will have to consider layoffs…now there is no factual basis or legitimate reason for that," a longtime Detroit educator said during public comment.

Speaking to the school board, several paraprofessionals detailed their duties, which typically involve filling in for other roles. They believe being let go, would be a slap in the face.