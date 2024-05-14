Detroiters react to Jared Goff's contract extension with the Lions

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff agreed to a four-year contract extension that includes $212 million.

CBS News Detroit caught up with fans downtown to ask about Goff's extension.

"Well deserved," says one Lions fan.

"That's just too much for the quarterback," said another.

While Tigers fans flooded Comerica Monday night, the Detroit Lions were once again dominating the headlines, with Goff now being the highest-paid Lion in team history

Goff's new contract also makes him the second highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, only behind Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

"I don't think it's terrible. It's not like you can just go pick a random quarterback off of a shelf that's better than Jared Goff. I mean, it's what ya got, and he pretty much got you there," a fan told CBS News Detroit.

"If he's getting paid that much money, I think he needs to do more. He needs to be able to run the ball. He just needs to be able to deliver," another fan said.

Sportscaster Jeff Lesson of 97.1 The Ticket says the Detroit Lions did what they had to do to lock up what he calls a top 10 or even top 15 quarterback in the league, depending on who you ask.

"He definitely can get a team to the Super Bowl. He took the Rams there. If it weren't for a couple of dropped passes in the game against San Francisco in the second half and some other bad luck, he very well may have taken the Lions there. You can get to a Super Bowl with Jared Goff," Lesson told CBS News Detroit.

"I definitely think it's deserved. I mean he's a great QB, I think he's gonna do well," a Lions fan said.