Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroiters celebrate first day of Kwanzaa with annual Kinara lighting

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Metro Detroiter celebrate first day of Kwanzaa with annual Kinara lighting
Metro Detroiter celebrate first day of Kwanzaa with annual Kinara lighting 01:10

(CBS DETROIT) - Thursday marked the first day of Kwanzaa and Detroiters went to the downtown area for the third annual lighting of the Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara.

The 30-foot-tall Kinara will be on Campus Martius from Dec. 26, 2024, to Jan. 1, 2025, and candles will be lit each day until the Kinara is completely lit.

Detroit officials and architects first constructed the Kinara in 2022, making it the world's largest. It features seven candles to celebrate Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith).

"Today, we are all here with my family in celebration with all other Black Detroiters ... we're just really grateful to be here in Detroit and spend some time together and really be unified in our African American culture," said Amira Russell.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.