Detroiters celebrate first day of Kwanzaa with annual Kinara lighting

(CBS DETROIT) - Thursday marked the first day of Kwanzaa and Detroiters went to the downtown area for the third annual lighting of the Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara.

The 30-foot-tall Kinara will be on Campus Martius from Dec. 26, 2024, to Jan. 1, 2025, and candles will be lit each day until the Kinara is completely lit.

Detroit officials and architects first constructed the Kinara in 2022, making it the world's largest. It features seven candles to celebrate Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith).

"Today, we are all here with my family in celebration with all other Black Detroiters ... we're just really grateful to be here in Detroit and spend some time together and really be unified in our African American culture," said Amira Russell.