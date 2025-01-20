Detroit Zoo closing on Tuesday due to cold temperatures

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Zoo will be closed on Tuesday due to the frigid temperatures expected in Southeast Michigan.

Zoo officials say the closure is to "ensure the safety of our guests, staff and the animals in our care." They expect to reopen on Wednesday.

An arctic air mass is expected through Wednesday with wind chills between -15 and -25 degrees. Daytime temperatures are predicted to be in the single digits. Experts say the cold winds can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Additionally, a cold weather advisory is in effect through Wednesday.

The expected temperatures on Tuesday prompted hundreds of grade schools and colleges across the region to close.