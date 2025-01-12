Detroit woman ejected from vehicle in Interstate 94 crash, police say

Roseville man charged with lying to police about ex-girlfriend's disappearance and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 27-year-old Detroit woman is in the hospital after allegedly getting ejected from the car she was driving Sunday morning.

Michigan State Police say the woman, driving a Chevrolet Impala, was on an Interstate 94 ramp near Woodward Avenue and lost control of the vehicle. The Impala went down a nearby embankment and ended up in a westbound lane of the interstate.

The woman was ejected at some point during the crash and landed on the shoulder of I-94, according to authorities.

Troopers responded to the crash around 4:35 a.m. and found the woman was unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and her family was notified.

Police say it appears the woman wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Earlier Sunday, a woman died in an alleged wrong-way crash on Interstate 96 near Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, which is around three miles southwest of the I-94 crash.