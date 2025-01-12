Woman dead after wrong-way crash on Interstate 96 in Detroit

Roseville man charged with lying to police about ex-girlfriend's disappearance and more top stories

Roseville man charged with lying to police about ex-girlfriend's disappearance and more top stories

Roseville man charged with lying to police about ex-girlfriend's disappearance and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A woman is dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on Interstate 96 in Detroit early Sunday.

The crash, which closed down the interstate for over two hours, happened on the westbound side near Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Michigan State Police say the Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls around 3:15 a.m. of a motorist in a sedan driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the I-96 expressway.

As troopers responded to the area, another caller reported a head-on crash on the interstate near Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Authorities at the crash scene saw a sedan and SUV, both with heavy front-end damage.

The woman, who was driving the sedan, died at the scene. Multiple people in the SUV were taken to the hospital, but police did not give an exact number.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the woman drove onto the wrong side of I-96. Michigan State Police Public Information Officer Mike Shaw says the agency is also waiting on medical examiner reports to see if she was impaired or had a medical condition.