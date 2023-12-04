Officials discuss reduction of gun-related crimes, homicide rate in Detroit in 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Local and state officials are holding a press conference to release the results of a two-year partnership to reduce gun violence.

Officials from the city of Detroit, Wayne County and the state launched the Gun Violence Reduction Partnership in 2021 to address the backlog of gun-related cases in the courts following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following officials are scheduled to speak during the press conference: Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, 3rd Circuit Court Chief Judge Fresard, 36th District Court Chief Judge William McConico, Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington, Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington and Detroit Police Chief James White.

According to the city, these officials will share the details of what strategies they implemented to fight the backlog and how their efforts affected gun violence and the homicide rate in Detroit.

According to city officials, in 2018, the city had 261 homicides, which was its fewest number since 1966. Through Nov. 30, the city has had 228 homicides. This shows that Detroit is set to end 2023 with the fewest homicides in almost 60 years.

The results of the partnership show that through November 2023, homicides are down 18%, non-fatal shootings are down 13% and carjackings are down 36%.

"Leadership, teamwork, and a commitment to the community were key components of this initiative," Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said. "Our data shows that 50 fewer Detroiters will lose their lives to gun violence in 2023 and 100 fewer will suffer gunshot injuries," he stated. "This success resulted from every single agency working together and working hard."

Here are some of the successes of partnership: