Detroit Tigers Opening Day weather forecast

(CBS DETROIT) - It's not too bad for the Detroit Tigers home opener this year. While we will have a breeze and mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will be slightly below average.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

If you're rising early to prepare for Friday's game, you will see cloudy conditions, and even a snowflake or two is possible. However, dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the day.

Temperatures will begin in the mid-30s, and thankfully, the clouds will break a little bit, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and a little sunshine as temperatures warm into the mid-40s by the late afternoon. It may feel chilly outside though, as winds will be coming out of the north-northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour, gusting to 25 mph. We've had much colder home openers, so I'd call Friday a win for the weather and hopefully for the Tigers, too!

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

