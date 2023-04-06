Detroit Tigers Opening Day: Everything you need to know

Opening Day 2023: A look into the Detroit Tigers ahead of Thursday's game

(CBS DETROIT) - Let the baseball season begin!

Today is Opening Day at Comerica Park, and fans are heading downtown for the Detroit Tigers' home opener. They will play the Boston Red Sox at 1:10 p.m.

Here's everything you need to know about Opening Day, including game information, parking tips, road closures and new food items at Comerica Park.

Game Information

The Detroit Tigers will host the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park on Thursday, April 6. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 p.m. Two ways to watch the game are on Bally Sports and ESPN+.

Tickets for the game

There are still tickets available for fans looking to attend the game. To view ticket options, visit here.

Road Closures

On Opening Day, the following road closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Brush Street from eastbound Fisher Service Drive to Madison Street

John R. Street from westbound Fisher Service Drive to Woodward Avenue

Westbound Fisher Service Drive from Brush Street to Third Avenue

Parking

Several parking garages are available on a first-come, first-served basis, along with parking lots and street parking. The Detroit Tigers have also partnered with ParkWhiz, allowing fans to pre-book parking spots before the game. As of Thursday morning, spots through ParkWhiz range from $22 to $52. To view available spots, visit here.





New Food Items

The Tigers announced that there will be new food and beverage items at Comerica Park this year.

Here's a list of concessions that will be at the park for the 2023 season:

Green Dot Stables: Meijer Market (Section 143)

There will be a cheeseburger, bacon cheeseburger, hot brown and buffalo chicken sliders, along with regular and truffle fries and a kale salad.

Taqueria El Ray: Miller Lite Market (Section 149)

Food options include steak, chorizo or bean tacos, Sonoran hot dogs and charcoal-grilled chicken.

Food options include steak, chorizo or bean tacos, Sonoran hot dogs and charcoal-grilled chicken.

Comerica Big Cat Court:

Offerings include National Coney Island grilled chicken hani, coney dog, shwarama fry, Little Caesars Pizza, Detroit 75 Kitchen

Bert's Marketplace: Section 133

There will be spicy red hot sausage, barbecue nachos and ribs

There will be spicy red hot sausage, barbecue nachos and ribs

Rotating pop-ups in Section 116 include: