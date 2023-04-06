Detroit Tigers Opening Day: Everything you need to know
(CBS DETROIT) - Let the baseball season begin!
Today is Opening Day at Comerica Park, and fans are heading downtown for the Detroit Tigers' home opener. They will play the Boston Red Sox at 1:10 p.m.
Here's everything you need to know about Opening Day, including game information, parking tips, road closures and new food items at Comerica Park.
Game Information
The Detroit Tigers will host the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park on Thursday, April 6. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 p.m. Two ways to watch the game are on Bally Sports and ESPN+.
Tickets for the game
There are still tickets available for fans looking to attend the game. To view ticket options, visit here.
Road Closures
On Opening Day, the following road closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- Brush Street from eastbound Fisher Service Drive to Madison Street
- John R. Street from westbound Fisher Service Drive to Woodward Avenue
- Westbound Fisher Service Drive from Brush Street to Third Avenue
Parking
Several parking garages are available on a first-come, first-served basis, along with parking lots and street parking. The Detroit Tigers have also partnered with ParkWhiz, allowing fans to pre-book parking spots before the game. As of Thursday morning, spots through ParkWhiz range from $22 to $52. To view available spots, visit here.
New Food Items
The Tigers announced that there will be new food and beverage items at Comerica Park this year.
Here's a list of concessions that will be at the park for the 2023 season:
- Green Dot Stables: Meijer Market (Section 143)
There will be a cheeseburger, bacon cheeseburger, hot brown and buffalo chicken sliders, along with regular and truffle fries and a kale salad.
- Taqueria El Ray: Miller Lite Market (Section 149)
Food options include steak, chorizo or bean tacos, Sonoran hot dogs and charcoal-grilled chicken.
- Comerica Big Cat Court:
Offerings include National Coney Island grilled chicken hani, coney dog, shwarama fry, Little Caesars Pizza, Detroit 75 Kitchen
- Bert's Marketplace: Section 133
There will be spicy red hot sausage, barbecue nachos and ribs
Rotating pop-ups in Section 116 include:
- The Lobster Food Truck: Seafood Mac & Cheese
- Breadless: Buckwild - Roasted chicken, pork bacon, truffle buttermilk ranch, Buffalo hot sauce, white cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet pickles, and arugula wrapped in Swiss chard and Spicy Chickpea falafel
- Yum Village: Naan Jerk Chicken Tacos
