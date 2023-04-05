Tigers Opening Day on April 6: Here are some road closures in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Thursday is a big day for Tigers fans as they make their way to Comerica Park for Opening Day.
In preparation for the festive event, the Detroit Police Department announced there will be road closures.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closures will include:
- Brush Street from eastbound Fisher Service Drive to Madison Street
- John R. Street from westbound Fisher Service Drive to Woodward Avenue
- Westbound Fisher Service Drive from Brush Street to Third Avenue
The Tigers will take on the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.
