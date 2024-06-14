Justyn-Henry Malloy comes up big as Detroit Tigers get ready for road trip

(CBS DETROIT) - A solo shot and a two-run double from rookie Justyn-Henry Malloy was just what the Tigers needed in a 7-2 victory over the Washington Nationals.

Detroit finishes its homestand 2-4 and avoids the series sweep as the team hits the road for a six-game stretch on the road against Houston and Atlanta.

Malloy had gone hitless in the first two games of the series, tallying three strikeouts in the process. In the sixth inning, he was able to unload on a hanging slider for a solo shot, giving the Tigers a 2-1 lead. It was his first home run at Comerica Park and the second of his career.

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 13: Justyn-Henry Malloy #44 of the Detroit Tigers hits a two-RBI double against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Comerica Park on June 13, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Duane Burleson / Getty Images

"Getting redemption is always cool, and you never like striking out in moments where you can score runs, but again, being in the moment in the next at-bat and letting the other at-bat go paid off, so it was pretty cool," Malloy said.

If anything is going to get Detroit back to .500 or above, it's the ability to score runs.

Through 68 games, the Tigers have scored 290 runs, which is good for 18th in the league, and a team batting average of .231, which is good for 24th overall.

Malloy's two-run double in the 7th capped a five-run inning for the Tigers after Andy Ibanez and Riley Greene tallied a couple of RBI hits. Detroit couldn't capitalize on Nationals starter Patrick Corbin, who entered the game with an opponent batting average of .321 and a 6.15 ERA.

It was a different story for Tigers starter Casey Mize.

He hadn't made it through a full six innings since May 15th against the Marlins and had given up 14 earned runs in his last four starts. Mize tossed six innings, giving up just four hits and one earned run while striking out four.

The 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick hasn't exactly lived up to the hype. It's his first full season since recovering from Tommy John surgery two years ago. He also underwent back surgery immediately after. If anything, his start was an encouraging sign.

Looking Ahead

If the Tigers want to stay around .500, the next few days will be the deciding factor. A three-game series kicks off against Houston tonight, with Tarik Skubal getting the nod. Jack Flaherty returns to the mound Saturday against Justin Verlander, and Kenta Maeda takes the bump Sunday.

Then it's off to Atlanta for a three-game set before Detroit returns home against the White Sox and Phillies.