2 teens charged in robbery of off-duty Detroit officer at gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - Two teens have been charged in connection with robbing an off-duty Detroit police officer when he stopped at a gas station on his way to work.

Dwayne Whitley, 16, has been charged with one count of armed robbery, one count of disarming a police officer, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of felony firearm, while Marlon Henderson, 17, has been charged with one count of armed robbery, one count of disarming a police officer and two counts of felony firearm.

The incident happened at about 5:39 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at a gas station in the 18130 block of Joy Road.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the officer was inside the gas station making a purchase when Henderson allegedly took the officer's department-issued gun. At the same time, Whitley pointed a gun at the officer.

Officials say a physical altercation allegedly ensued, and the officer was able to recover the gun. The officer was not injured.

The two men ran away from the scene.

"The defendants, in this case, attacked our victim, a police officer in full uniform on his way to work, for no apparent reason," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "Everyone in the gas station at that moment in time was extraordinarily lucky that this situation did not escalate into losses of life."

They were scheduled to be arraigned on June 16.