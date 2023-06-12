Suspects wanted for attacking Detroit police officer in custody

(CBS DETROIT) - Two suspects wanted for allegedly attacking an off-duty Detroit police officer and trying to steal the officer's gun over the weekend are in custody.

Police Chief James White announced the update on Monday in a news conference.

White did not release any additional information because they are juveniles but says they were apprehended in Southfield.

"We were able to identify the suspect; we were able to engage their family; we were able to do some surveillance work. After many hours of work and conversation, I'm happy to report that the two suspects are in custody," White said.

"They are in custody with the work of their attorney as well as our lieutenant detectives who helped negotiate their safe surrender."

🚨UPDATE: Chief James E. White announces two suspects are in custody in connection to an attack on an officer that occurred June 10 in the 18100 block of Joy Road. Posted by Detroit Police Department on Monday, June 12, 2023

The incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at a gas station in the 18100 block of Joy Road.

Police say the officer was in full uniform and stopped at the gas station as he was heading to work. He was making a purchase inside the gas station store when the suspects attacked him. They tried to steal his gun during the attack, but the officer was able to recover the weapon.

White calls the incident "unjustifiable" and "unlogical."

"These two young men made a horrible decision," he said. "We're going to continue to police these streets constitutionally. Anybody that violates the law, we've been clear about. We're not going to apologize for locking folks up that are carrying guns and hurting folks, and our officers are doing an amazing job at doing that."