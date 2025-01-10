Detroit teen charged in deadly block party shooting that killed 2, injured 19

(CBS DETROIT) — A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a deadly mass shooting at an illegal party in Detroit last summer.

Demitrus Tiwan Shaw, of Detroit, is charged in the July 7, 2024, deadly shooting that killed two people and injured 19 others.

Demitrus Tiwan Shaw Detroit Police Department

Shaw was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, 19 counts of assault with intent to murder and 21 counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned Friday and remanded to jail on a $1 million bond.

Shanae Fletcher, 20, of Harrison Township, and Phillip Arnold, 21, of Detroit, were killed in the shooting that took place in the 13800 block of Rossini Drive around 2:25 a.m. on July 7, 2024. Nineteen others, between the ages of 16 and 24 years old, were injured in the shooting.

Shaw allegedly fired a handgun multiple times into a crowd of people, killing Fletcher and Arnold and injuring 19 others, before fleeing the area.

As part of their investigation, Detroit police executed 11 search warrants across two counties this week, resulting in multiple arrests, including Shaw's.

Shaw is back in court for a probable cause conference on Jan. 21. He has a preliminary examination on Jan. 27.

An investigation is ongoing in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.