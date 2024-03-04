Detroit sees another high temperature record fall

(CBS DETROIT) - You may not believe what the calendar is telling you. It is only the beginning of March, yet it feels more like spring or summer.

Temperatures on Monday reached record highs in Detroit. Typically, for the beginning of March, high temperatures should reach a high of 41 degrees. On Monday, temperatures reached a high of 73 degrees. The previous record stood at 69 degrees in 1983.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

While it may not officially be spring yet, it is meteorological spring, which consists of March, April and May. Therefore, meteorological winter includes the months of December, January and February. The spring equinox will be official in a couple of weeks, and while temperatures will be above normal for the rest of this week, temperatures will not reach near 70 degrees in the next seven days.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

With the mild winter we have observed, it may not be surprising that we are on record of having one of the warmest winters since the beginning of record keeping in the 1800s. What might be surprising is to find out that this past winter has been the 4th warmest winter in record history.

The 2023-2024 winter was recorded as the fourth warmest. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

It seems the infamous groundhog was right when he didn't see his shadow this year. It definitely feels like an early spring even if the spring equinox is officially a couple of weeks away.