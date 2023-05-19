Detroit schools hosting annual Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Come Home Alumni Hall of Fame Gala

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District is hosting its second annual Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Come Home Alumni Hall of Fame Gala on Saturday.

The black-tie event celebrates the past and present of the school district while recognizing alumni. Huntington Place is the site for this year's event which will welcome 800 to 1,000 district alumni, students, school officials, partners and stakeholders.

The event is named in honor of Tyrone Winfrey Sr., a graduate of Cass Tech who spent decades working in the admissions departments at Michigan State University and the University of Michigan before his election to the Detroit Board of Education.

Winfrey, who is the father of CBS News Detroit anchor and reporter Lauren Winfrey, sadly passed away in November 2022 from prostate cancer.

Janice Winfrey, Tyrone Winfrey's wife and Detroit City Clerk joined CBS News Detroit Friday to discuss more about the event and her husband's legacy.