Lauren Winfrey Charles Forbes/CBS Detroit

A native of Detroit, Lauren Winfrey has dreamed of the day she'd return home to tell stories in the city that's helped shape the woman she is today. So, when the opportunity to wake up early with Detroit and its surrounding areas to anchor the weekend morning newscast presented itself, she accepted it without hesitation.

In her role at CBS News Detroit, Lauren will report three days a week and anchor the station's morning show on weekends.

Lauren joins the team after spending four years in Wisconsin. She launched her career in Madison, Wisc., before moving to Milwaukee, Wisc., to further her journalism journey. Her last stop was in Philadelphia, Pa. She spent the bulk of her time there reporting the morning news.

Lauren is a proud graduate of Detroit Country Day, The University of Michigan (Go Blue), and Syracuse University.

When she's not working to give you news you can use, she's in mom mode, scouting out the best toddler friendly play places and mommy and me classes in Metro Detroit. Lauren's also on a mission to find and feast on the best food in city (so, please send suggestions).

She loves walking the Dequindre Cut and spending Saturdays at Eastern Market. She's passionate about Detroit, and its people. She's also dedicated to keeping her father's legacy alive by pouring into Detroit just as he did throughout his life.