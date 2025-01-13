Detroit school security guard charged with sexually assaulting student

Three shot after argument at Detroit bar, 1 dead, 6 injured in I-96 crash and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit school security guard has been charged with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old female student, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.

Trevon Leviticus Ziglar, 23, of Detroit, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a child between 13 and 15.

Officials say the assault took place around 5 p.m. on May 20, 2024, at the Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy, a kindergarten through eighth grade charter school in Detroit.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says more facts will be revealed at a preliminary examination.

In a statement, Cornerstone said:

"The incident occurred eight months ago. At that time, we immediately contacted the Detroit Police and simultaneously notified the outside security company to prohibit the individual from entering any Cornerstone property. We have been and are still fully cooperating with the police. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority and we continue to take all necessary actions to ensure they are in a safe environment."

Ziglar was arraigned Sunday and remanded to jail. He has a probable cause conference on Jan 21 and a preliminary exam set for Jan. 28.