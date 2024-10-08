Detroit Red Wings delay start of home opener due to ALDS game

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Red Wings have delayed their home opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday due to the ALDS game being held at Comerica Park.

The game was initially scheduled for 7 p.m. but will now start at 8 p.m. because the Detroit Tigers are hosting Game 4 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park at 6:08 p.m.

Since heavy traffic volume is expected downtown on Thursday evening, fans are encouraged to get there early to find parking. Fans are also encouraged to reserve parking on the ParkWhiz website in advance.

Mike's Pizza Bar, The Mixing Board and PointsBet Sports Bar will open at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. All of these restaurants are accessible from outside Little Caesars Arena, so fans, with or without tickets, can visit.

The team store at the arena will also open at 3:30 p.m. Starting at 4:30 p.m., the fan fest will happen in the Chevrolet Plaza and the Budweiser Biergarten. During the festival, fans will be able to play street hockey next to the arena and see a live performance from the band Collison Six.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. Ticketed fans will get an opening night rally towel presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer. Coca-Cola samples will also be available on the concourse.