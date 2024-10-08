Motown gears up for Tigers home playoff games

(CBS DETROIT) - Soon, Tigers fans will pack downtown Detroit as the team gears up for Wednesday's home playoff game against the Cleveland Guardians.

For one local shop kitty corner to Comerica Park, staff tell CBS News Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio that the excitement surrounding the game is a home run for business.

CBS Detroit

"It's just so nice to see all the fans come back, and now they're more excited than they were before. They thought the season was done, and now here we are," said Gameday Detroit Manager Katie Draper.

Gameday Detroit is a staple in the city, known best for its personalized sports apparel and vintage memorabilia.

"We have hoodies, sweatshirts, long sleeves, jerseys, the post-season tees, you name it we got it," Draper said.

On Tuesday, Draper was hustling to get the shop prepped with Tigers merchandise before the roar of the customers on gameday.

"We've had some groundbreaking days down here already with just the Lions and now the Tigers both doing so well at the same time; it just does gangbusters at work," Draper added.

Draper calls this season an unexpected miracle that Motown has been waiting for.

"Today, we may try to open a little bit later, but I know tomorrow morning we're expected to be ready to go, hit the floor running. We have the best customers and the best fan base," said Draper.

CBS Detroit

Starting on Tuesday, fans can also take part in free events like a special unleashed drone show near Comerica Park at 7:30 p.m. The best spot to catch the show is on Colombia Street near the Fox Theatre.

The fun doesn't stop there. On Wednesday, a pregame block party will take place outside the stadium at noon on Witherell Street. There will be live music, food trucks, tailgate games and even some special guests who plan to make an appearance.

A city and business bringing crowds together to cheer on Detroit's best of the best.

"Lions are doing well, Tigers are doing well…let's just keep the mojo going," said Draper.

Gameday Detroit is located at 41 E. Adams Ave., Detroit.