Detroit police seek 2 suspects accused of attacking officer, trying to steal his gun

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two suspects who allegedly attacked an officer and tried to steal his gun at a gas station on the city's west side.

The incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at a gas station in the 18100 block of Joy Road.

Police say an off-duty Detroit police officer in full uniform stopped at the gas station as he was heading to work. He was making a purchase inside the gas station store when the suspects attacked him.

They tried to steal his gun during the attack, but the officer was able to recover the weapon.

"The officer used incredible restraint during the incident, not firing a single shot since other civilians were nearby," said Detroit police.

Both men ran away from the scene and are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-6110 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips can also be submitted online here.

Police say a $5,000 cash reward will be awarded for information that leads to an arrest.