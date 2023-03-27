Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for suspect in home invasion, sexual assault of 80-year-old woman

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a home invasion and sexual assault of an 80-year-old woman. 

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, in the 12000 block of Memorial.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man in his 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a slim build. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1950. 

First published on March 27, 2023 / 2:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.