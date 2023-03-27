Detroit police search for suspect in home invasion, sexual assault of 80-year-old woman
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a home invasion and sexual assault of an 80-year-old woman.
The incident happened at about 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, in the 12000 block of Memorial.
Police describe the suspect as a Black man in his 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a slim build.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1950.
