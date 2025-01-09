Detroit Police officers authorized to wear Lions hats during NFL playoffs

Detroit Lions fans come together to celebrate historic victory

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions hats are now temporarily part of the Detroit Police Department's attire.

Chief Todd A. Bettison announced Wednesday that officers can wear either a Detroit Lions skullcap or ballcap when they are in uniform. It's just one of the ways that community leaders and fans are showing support for the Lions as the NFL playoffs continue.

Detroit Police Department

"Congratulations to the Lions on their historic season! Go Lions!!" the department's Facebook post said.

The Lions took a 31-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, which gave them home-field advantage and the top seed in the NFC playoffs. The team currently has a bye week for the divisional round during the weekend of Jan. 18.

The Super Bowl is on Feb. 9.

On Monday, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard authorized his staff to wear Lions baseball caps and beanies through the playoff run. The Spirit of Detroit statue also has been attired in a Honolulu blue Lions jersey.