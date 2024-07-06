Detroit police cracking down on unpermitted block parties

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Police Department is cracking down on crime connected to unpermitted parties across the city.

"They're happening on the east side, west side, downtown. They're happening anywhere," Chief Deputy Arnold Williams told CBS News Detroit.

Williams said the parties often stem from what he called "pull-up and park events," where partygoers show up to a location and block streets to drift, drag race. He added they're becoming more and more violent, as well.

"When they throw these parties, they're not following the regulations we have in the city," Williams said. "Then somebody steps on someone's shoe, somebody gets angry, then they pull a gun. And we can't have that anymore in the city."

Williams said they're increasing the enforcement of parking rules. He went on to warn that if you violate the law, you can expect to be ticketed, towed, and potentially arrested.

"We're going to enforce parking, we're going to enforce noise, we're going to make sure no nuisance is taking place so that emergency vehicles can come up and down the street," said.

DPD is also asking for the public's help to curb this crime on Detroit streets. Williams said if you see anything suspicious don't hesitate to call 911.

"We're not trying to stop people from having parties," he said. "But we want them to do it safely and within regulations. And to make sure they're not doing it by encroaching on anyone else's rights to enjoy their property as well."

Williams said the department is simply trying to keep the city safe, not crack down on fun.

He said if you want to throw a block party, you have to first contact the department and gather all proper permits.