Detroit Police Chief James White to meet with President Joe Biden to discuss city's historic crime reduction in 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Police Chief James White is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss the city's historic crime reductions last year.

White will be in Washington D.C. to brief the president on how his 12-point plan, collaborating with law enforcement officials and government partners, funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and the addition of 200 police officers contributed to the reduction in crime throughout the city in 2023.

The reductions include 18% fewer homicides, 16% fewer non-fatal shootings, and 34% fewer carjackings, according to a release from the Detroit Police Department. In addition, the gun case backlog in Wayne County Circuit Court and 36th District Court was reduced by more than 50%.

The city also had 261 homicides in 2023, its fewest number since 1966.

"I look forward to meeting with President Biden to discuss Detroit's successful crime reduction strategies that resulted in the lowest number of homicides since 1966 and double-digit decreases in other major crimes," said Chief White. "I plan to highlight how the hard work of the men and women of the Detroit Police Department, collaboration with our partners, and the support of our community made this progress possible. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but we are confident in our strategy. With the continued support of President Biden and our other government partners, we can further reduce violent crime in our city."

White will also share his strategy plans for 2024.

Specifically, he will brief Biden on the following:

how the department will address mental health and juvenile crime

the plan to add 100 more officers to the streets

community policing initiatives (such as reintroducing neighborhood foot beats and Walk a Mile Wednesdays)