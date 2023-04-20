Detroit police chief, community rally together for safer city

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Police Chief spent time in the community Wednesday, reassuring residents that their safety concerns are not going unnoticed.

Walk a Mile Wednesdays is a summer tradition that White began years ago. For the first walk of 2023, the police chief decided to walk around northeast Detroit.

The goal is to get in a bit of fitness while also hearing firsthand concerns from Detroiters. After two shootings downtown last weekend, attendees say the walk is needed.

"I'm hoping that he will take away the impurities and the flaws in the neighborhood because not everybody is perfect but we have got to strive to be that way," said Carter Meriweather.

White said it's important for community members to know authorities are working for them and that their concerns won't go unnoticed. One way is by tackling youth violence.

"We want to make sure our kids avoid weapons and finding guns and seeing guns and making poor decisions," he said.

Attendees are hopeful with future walks, more will take part. One benefit that community members feel is bridging the gap between civilians and police.

"We always in the same environment like…you got to go out and explore you can't just stay in one place... like just in life…you can't just sit there," Alaysia Rice said.

Curbing gun violence is another topic discussed during the walk, White said, and some legislation may need to be enacted.

Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Waters recently proposed gun-free zones in downtown Detroit. The chief questions the legality of the proposal but believes progress can be made.

"There is no provision that allows you to carry an illegal weapon," he said. "I'm very interested in working with Councilwoman Waters."