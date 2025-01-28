Detroit police release body cam footage of December shooting involving officers

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police over the weekend released body camera footage of a shooting involving officers back in December.

The incident happened on Dec. 11, 2024, on Saint Mary's Street near Seven Mile Road.

According to police, two officers were on patrol when they saw a car blocking a sidewalk. Video shows officers approaching the vehicle, and police said the men ignored their commands.

Officers allege the car moved forward, at which one officer yelled that they would shoot the suspects. The suspects' vehicle then drove off, hitting one of the officers in the process.

"This critical incident community briefing has been prepared as part of our commitment to transparency," said Detroit Interim Police Chief Todd Bettison in a video.

"They say the individuals in the car reached for their ankles, but you couldn't tell because it was blurred," said Retired DPD Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt.

While acknowledging that the blurred video makes it hard to see the moment officers begin to feel threatened, Dolunt said the full release is a step in the right direction.

"I think, again, transparency should be across the board. I mean, you pay our wages, you should be informed," he said.

Both the officer who was struck and the suspect each suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detroit police declined to comment further on the shooting.

One suspect, 19-year-old Raymonte Darrell Adams, was charged with assault with intent to murder, third-degree fleeing and eluding, and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Adams was bound over for trial in district, and arraigned last week in Third Circuit Court. His next court hearing is scheduled for March 14.