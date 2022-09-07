Teen accused of carjacking, ramming into Detroit police cars turns himself in

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a 15-year-old accused of driving a stolen SUV and ramming into a Detroit police vehicle, nearly hitting an officer, has turned himself in.

Michael Malik Brown Detroit Police Department

Police say Michael Malik Brown is accused of fleeing police on Sept. 4 at the Citgo gas station at the corner of Eight Mile Road and Glastonbury Road.

Police responded to the location after an undercover officer spotted the SUV, which was reported stolen earlier Sunday from the 22000 block of Fenkell Avenue.

As officers approached the SUV, two people got out of the vehicle and Brown allegedly backed into one of the police cars. He then drove over another police car and toward an officer "who had to roll out of the path of the hurtling large SUV," according to police.

DPD says officers fired shots at Brown, who "posed an imminent threat of life to an officer."

Authorities later recovered the stolen vehicle in the area, and the other two suspects were arrested.

"This is another example of how our officers put their lives on the line every day to protect Detroiters," Police Chief James White said on Tuesday.