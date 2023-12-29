Watch CBS News
Sports

Detroit Pistons will be without center Isaiah Stewart for the next two weeks because of lingering toe injury

/ AP

Sports psychologist, fans weigh in on Detroit Pistons' historic losing streak
Sports psychologist, fans weigh in on Detroit Pistons' historic losing streak 01:37

The Detroit Pistons will try to end their NBA record 28-game losing streak without injured center Isaiah Stewart.

The team said Friday in a statement that Stewart was expected to be out for 10-to-14 days to "allow for rest and rehabilitation" of a sprain to the big toe on his right foot.

The 6-foot-8 Stewart was injured in a loss to Philadelphia two weeks ago. He missed the team's latest loss, 128-122 in overtime to Boston, on Thursday night.

Stewart has played in 28 games this season, averaging 10.4 points and seven rebounds a game.

The Pistons said in their statement Stewart's injury would be re-evaluated periodically.

Detroit will host Toronto on Saturday night.

First published on December 29, 2023 / 3:57 PM EST

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.