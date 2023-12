Detroit Pistons will be without center Isaiah Stewart for the next two weeks because of lingering toe injury

The Detroit Pistons will try to end their NBA record 28-game losing streak without injured center Isaiah Stewart.

The team said Friday in a statement that Stewart was expected to be out for 10-to-14 days to "allow for rest and rehabilitation" of a sprain to the big toe on his right foot.

The 6-foot-8 Stewart was injured in a loss to Philadelphia two weeks ago. He missed the team's latest loss, 128-122 in overtime to Boston, on Thursday night.

Stewart has played in 28 games this season, averaging 10.4 points and seven rebounds a game.

The Pistons said in their statement Stewart's injury would be re-evaluated periodically.

Detroit will host Toronto on Saturday night.