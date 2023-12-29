Sports psychologist, fans weigh in on Detroit Pistons' historic losing streak

(CBS DETROIT) – In the 2023-2024 season, the Detroit Pistons have lost 28 games claiming the historic title of the most consecutive losses in the NBA. This is not something Detroiters are quick to brag about.

"I'm glad we got the Lions right now (laughs)," said Piston's fan Eric Williams.

Sports Psychologist Jason Novetsky with Champion Mindset Group doesn't work directly with the Pistons but has years of experience with athletes.

He says this losing streak may have a serious impact on the players' mentality, and in order to score a big win this season, the team needs to remain optimistic.

"We have to make sure around the culture of a team that is going through something like this, that we remain somewhat positive stay focused again on what we need to do each and every single day and we have to take a hard look at what we are doing how do we prepare physically, mentally our nutrition our sleep, how are we talking to each other and hopefully if they stick with it then they can get out of this nasty streak and it'll be something we laugh about in the future," said Novetsky.

Novetsky says it's more mind over muscle for the team at this point in the game.

For Williams, he's still keeping the faith.

"I think it's going to get better because it can't get any worse right now (laugh)," Williams stated.

With nearly 50 games left in the season, the Pistons may have a chance to rebound when they play against the Toronto Raptors this Saturday, December 30 in Detroit.