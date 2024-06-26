Detroit Pistons select Ron Holland II as the No. 5 pick in 2024 NBA Draft

Lawsuit filed over 2021 Detroit-area flooding, Ford recalls 500K trucks and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons selected G League Ignite forward Ron Holland II on Wednesday in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Pistons made its first pick in the No. 5 spot after finishing last season

According to his NBA profile, the 18-year-old Texas native was named Gatorade Player of the Year in the 2022-2023 season and earned a spot on Team USA for the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit. Holland opted out of college to play in the G League in the 2023-2024 season, playing in 14 games before he had surgery for a tendon rupture in his right thumb.

He averaged 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals in the league.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Pistons said, "Welcome to the 313!"

The team did not have much luck in the recent season, ending with a 14-68 record. The Pistons' management team is undergoing reconstruction after the firing of head coach Monty Williams and the hiring of Trajan Langdon as the president of basketball operations.