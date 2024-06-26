Watch CBS News
Sports

Detroit Pistons select Ron Holland II as the No. 5 pick in 2024 NBA Draft

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Lawsuit filed over 2021 Detroit-area flooding, Ford recalls 500K trucks and more top stories
Lawsuit filed over 2021 Detroit-area flooding, Ford recalls 500K trucks and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons selected G League Ignite forward Ron Holland II on Wednesday in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Pistons made its first pick in the No. 5 spot after finishing last season 

According to his NBA profile, the 18-year-old Texas native was named Gatorade Player of the Year in the 2022-2023 season and earned a spot on Team USA for the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit. Holland opted out of college to play in the G League in the 2023-2024 season, playing in 14 games before he had surgery for a tendon rupture in his right thumb.

He averaged 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals in the league.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Pistons said, "Welcome to the 313!"

The team did not have much luck in the recent season, ending with a 14-68 record. The Pistons' management team is undergoing reconstruction after the firing of head coach Monty Williams and the hiring of Trajan Langdon as the president of basketball operations.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.