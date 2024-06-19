Detroit Pistons fire coach Monty Williams after one season

Michigan man killed during mental health crisis, crime falls in ShotStopper areas and more stories

The Detroit Pistons have fired coach Monty Williams after just one season, the organization announced Wednesday.

ESPN first reported the firing.

"Decisions like these are difficult to make, and I want to thank Monty for his hard work and dedication," said Pistons owner Tom Gores in a statement. "Coaching has many dynamic challenges that emerge during a season and Monty always handled those with grace. However, after reviewing our performance carefully and assessing our current position as an organization, we will chart a new course moving forward.

"I have great respect for Monty as a coach and as a person and I am certain he will be successful in his future endeavors. I sincerely wish him and his family the very best."

The Pistons were an NBA-worst 14-68 this past season, the first in what was a five-year, $78.5 million contract for Williams.

It was, by any measure, a disaster of a season for the Pistons. They started 2-1 and didn't win another game for the next two months.

Detroit established an NBA single-season record with 28 consecutive losses, tying the Philadelphia 76ers for the NBA's longest losing streak overall.

Williams was hired by the Pistons in June 2023 after he was fired by the Phoenix Suns in May 2023 following four seasons in Arizona. Williams led the Suns to three playoff appearances and a spot in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Detroit started a front office rebuild when the season ended, one that led to the hiring of Trajan Langdon as president of basketball operations, the departure of general manager Troy Weaver and now a vacancy at head coach.

The Pistons last made the postseason during the 2018-19 season, losing in four straight games to the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round. Detroit's last playoff win was game 4 of the 2007-08 Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics. The Pistons have made just three playoff appearances since, with all three resulting in four-game sweeps.

Detroit has had eight coaches since its last postseason win.

The search process for a new coach will begin immediately.

"We are unwavering in our commitment to bring a championship-caliber team to Detroit," said Gores. "We will be diligent and swift in our search for a new head coach to lead our exciting young core of players and will continue our vision towards building a best-in-class front office that will help us achieve sustainable success."