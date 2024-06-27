Detroit Pistons select forward Bobi Klintman after trade

Dearborn Heights faces shutdown, teen charged in connection to murder of deputy and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons have taken forward Bobi Klintman on Thursday in the 2024 NBA Draft after trading with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The trade allowed the team to move from the 53 overall pick in the second round to the No. 37 spot.

The Pistons confirmed that it acquired draft rights to Klintman, saying that the trade was part of a "larger deal that is expected to be finalized after the league moratorium ends on July 6."

NBA insider Shams Charania for The Athletic was the first to report the trade, mentioning that the Pistons also acquired Timberwolves guard Wendell Moore Jr. as part of the deal.

According to his NBA profile, Klintman joined the Cairns Taipans in Australia in the 2022-2023 season. The 21-year-old, who was raised in Sweden, averaged 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.8 steals, shooting 44% from the field.

The pick comes a day after Detroit selected G League forward Ron Holland II in the first round of the draft on Wednesday.