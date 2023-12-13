Detroit parents charged after 5-year-old son fatally shot self

(CBS DETROIT) - The parents of a 5-year-old boy who fatally shot himself with an unsecured gun over the weekend have been charged, officials announced.

Halisa Lloydnette-Christine Brown, 25, and Sturlin Markese Minion, 33, both of Detroit, have been arraigned on the following charges:

Brown was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of second-degree child abuse and four counts of felony firearm.

Minion Sr. was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of second-degree child abuse, four counts of felony firearm and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

At about 1:24 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 16500 block of Greenfield Road after receiving a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered a 5-year-old child had fatally shot himself in the face.

Detroit Police Chief James White said that five children were left unsupervised in the house at the time of the shooting, including an 8-year-old, two 7-year-olds, a 4-year-old and the 5-year-old who shot himself.

Each parent was given a $250,000 personal bond, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 21, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 28.