5-year-old fatally shoots self in face near Greenfield Road in Detroit, parents in custody

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 5-year-old fatally shot themselves in the face after being left unsupervised on Dec. 9, according to the Detroit Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 16500 block of Greenfield in Detroit around 1:25 p.m.

Five children were left unsupervised, an 8-year-old, two 7-year-olds, a 4-year-old, and the 5-year-old who died, Detroit Police Chief James E. White said.

Luke Laster

The parents were not in the home at the time of the shooting and the gun was left on the dresser, White said.

The 5-year-old got the gun, was jumping up and down on the bed, turned the gun on himself, and shot himself in the face, White said.

The child died at the scene.

"Absolutely ridiculous, irresponsible, stupid, and unnecessary," White said. "We got a baby now that is dead weeks before Christmas. Should be getting excited about getting Christmas toys and the parents leave a gun unsupervised."

One parent was visiting friends and the other parent was working on a car, according to White.

Both parents were taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.