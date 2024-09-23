Detroit considers ordinance to limit protests near health care facilities

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit is considering limiting protests near health care facilities.

Supporters, including some abortion rights advocates, say it would improve safety for those seeking medical care, while critics argue it infringes on free speech rights.

Although all is quiet this Monday outside the Scotsdale Women's Center on 7 Mile near Evergreen, weekends are quite the opposite, as cameras outside the abortion provider have captured.

The center's executive director, Shelly Miller, shared images with CBS News Detroit and recently told the Detroit City Council what she and her employees must endure.

"They are literally standing at our side when we enter and exit our workplace. They are screaming at our patients. They are going up to patient cars," Miller said.

Shelly Miller

The problem has gotten so bad it's prompted councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero to draft a clinic protection ordinance.

If it's approved, protesters wouldn't be allowed within 15 feet of a health care facility's entrance. There would also be a 100-foot zone where demonstrators couldn't get closer than 8 feet to someone to hand out flyers, show signs, or even talk — unless that person says it's okay.

"So right now, with the politics of it all, we want to make sure that we are putting protections in for people, and we understand people have the right to freely express themselves, so making sure that we also allow for that opportunity in health care facilities where they want their voices to be heard, but we also want to ensure that people have their right to access the facility safely," Santiago-Romero said.

She notes other cities, like Pittsburgh and Englewood, New Jersey, have similar ordinances.

"And the way they wrote this was it is just so thoughtful in that they want to protect the protesters, rights to protest and protect the patients. I think it is amazing," Miller said.

The community can comment on the proposal during Tuesday's city council meeting and again when the Public Health and Safety Committee meets on Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m.

"My gut feeling is that this ordinance is simple. It actually provides the opportunity for everyone to be able to access their rights. I do not see currently any issues of its not being passed through council," Santiago-Romero said.