Detroit Fire Department provides tips to prevent fires due to holiday decorations

(CBS DETROIT) - Christmas is less than a month away, and families are in the process of decorating their homes and trees for the holiday. But the Detroit Fire Department says there are things to keep in mind with those decorations.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, one-third of home decoration fires are started by a candle, and more than two out of every five decoration fires occur because the decor is too close to a heat source. Additionally, the association says almost one-third of Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems.

According to the association, between 2018 and 2022, fire departments in the U.S. responded to an average of 155 home fires caused by a Christmas tree and an average of 835 home fires caused by other holiday decorations.

On Tuesday, the Detroit Fire Department offered tips on how to avoid house fires started by holiday decorations and conducted a demonstration showing how quickly a Christmas tree can catch on fire.

You can watch the demonstration in the video player above. Officials said the tree was engulfed in flames in less than 15 seconds.

"It only takes a few breaths in a room filled with smoke for a person to become unconscious, which usually results in a fatality," Capt. Edward Davis said in a news release. "We want to make sure everyone who brings a live tree into their home takes the proper precautions to ensure their holiday doesn't end up in disaster."

How to prevent Christmas tree fires

When you choose a live tree, make sure the needles don't fall off when you touch the branches, as this will tell you it's still fresh.

If possible, cut two inches from the base of the trunk before placing it in water.

It's essential that live trees remain watered from the time they are brought home from the store, tree lot, or tree farm and are then watered daily.

Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from heat sources such as fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents, or lights.

If you are lighting the tree indoors, make sure you are using lights labeled for indoor use.

Replace any broken light strands and check the manufacturer's instructions for how many lights can be strung together.

Never light a tree with candles.

Always turn the tree lights off before going to bed.

When you're done with your tree, make sure it's taken outside. Dried-out trees should never be left inside the home or garage or leaned up against the home.

How to prevent other holiday decoration fires

Keep lit candles away from flammable decorations and other things that can burn.

Some lights are for indoor or outdoor, others are not.

Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords don't get damaged.

Keep decorations away from windows and doors in case there's a fire, you need a way out.

Test your smoke alarms before entertaining and share your fire escape plan with any guests visiting.

Keep children and pets away from lit candles.

Keep matches and lighters safe and away from children.

Ask smokers to smoke outside and provide deep large ashtrays.

Blow out any lit candles when you leave the room and do a double check before bed.

Turn off all light strings and decorations using electricity before leaving home or going to bed.

How to prevent candle fires

Blow out all candles when you leave the room or go to bed.

Avoid using candles in the bedroom and other areas where people may fall asleep and forget to blow them out.

Keep candles at least one foot away from anything that can burn.

Never leave a child alone in a room with a burning candle.

Keep matches and lighters up high, out of sight and reach, or in a locked cabinet.

Use candle holders that are sturdy and won't tip over.

Put candle holders on a flat, uncluttered surface.

Use care when lighting a candle, make sure your hair and any loose clothing are not in danger of catching fire.

Don't burn a candle all the way down, put it out before the flame gets too close to the holder or container.

Never use a candle if oxygen is used in the home.

Have flashlights on hand in case of a power outage, do not use candles.