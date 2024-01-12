Detroit police officer, 2 suspects injured in shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit officer and two suspects were injured in a shooting Thursday night, police said.

At about 11:18 p.m. officers responded to the 12900 block of Burt Road after receiving reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, two officers entered and went upstairs. They encountered a suspect who fired shots, striking one of the officers, police said.

The other officer pulled the injured officer out of the area and also fired shots, injuring at least one suspect.

Another suspect was shot, but police do not know if it was the other suspect or officer who fired that shot.

At least three people were inside at the time of the shooting, police said.

The officer and the two suspects were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. All of them are expected to recover.

Police say the officer was shot two times in the upper body, but is alert and talking. No other information on the officer will be released at this time as they are notifying family.

The police department is not searching for any other shooting suspect in connection to this incident, but are investigating reports of vehicle leaving the scene after the shooting.

Detroit Police Chief White says he believes officers disrupted some sort of robbery or murder.