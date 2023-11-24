Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit nonprofit, Human-I-T, teams up with GM for Chromebook giveaway

By Andres Gutierrez

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit nonprofit, Human-I-T, teams up with GM for Chromebook giveaway
Detroit nonprofit, Human-I-T, teams up with GM for Chromebook giveaway 01:05

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit nonprofit is attempting to bridge the digital divide this holiday shopping season.

"Human-I-T" on Seven Mile Road and Livernois Avenue takes donated electronics back out into the community by teaching people how to use their devices, get online, and offer tech support.

The organization estimates there are about 200,000 Detroiters who don't have the tools to stay connected in the digital age, so they're running a special month-long promotion starting on Black Friday. 

human-it-detroit.jpg
Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

"Going in partnership with General Motors, we will be giving away 100 free Chromebooks to income-qualified Detroiters. So individuals that come into the store and they are interested in getting assistance with getting connected to the internet,  if they purchased an internet plan from us, they'll–the first five per day–will receive a free Chromebook," said Jennifer Jambor, senior manager at Human-I-T.

Since 2020, the nonprofit has redistributed 20,000 computers to Detroiters.

"We didn't know that it existed, and so we live not too far from here, so we wanted to come and see what it was all about," said Kevin Richard, a shopper.

Andres Gutierrez
andres-gutierrez-fina-picks-edits-caf-7617.jpg

Andres Gutierrez joined CBS News Detroit in September 2022. He comes from KSHB-TV in Kansas City, Missouri, serving as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor.

First published on November 24, 2023 / 11:17 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.