Detroit nonprofit, Human-I-T, teams up with GM for Chromebook giveaway

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit nonprofit is attempting to bridge the digital divide this holiday shopping season.

"Human-I-T" on Seven Mile Road and Livernois Avenue takes donated electronics back out into the community by teaching people how to use their devices, get online, and offer tech support.

The organization estimates there are about 200,000 Detroiters who don't have the tools to stay connected in the digital age, so they're running a special month-long promotion starting on Black Friday.

"Going in partnership with General Motors, we will be giving away 100 free Chromebooks to income-qualified Detroiters. So individuals that come into the store and they are interested in getting assistance with getting connected to the internet, if they purchased an internet plan from us, they'll–the first five per day–will receive a free Chromebook," said Jennifer Jambor, senior manager at Human-I-T.

Since 2020, the nonprofit has redistributed 20,000 computers to Detroiters.

"We didn't know that it existed, and so we live not too far from here, so we wanted to come and see what it was all about," said Kevin Richard, a shopper.