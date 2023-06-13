New retail store in Detroit aims to bridge digital divide

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A new business aimed to help residents in Metro Detroit with technology barriers is opening its doors this week.

Bridging the digital divide is the goal of "Human-i-t."

"Having the resources here in the community to help Detroit thrive is just fantastic," said Jennifer Jambor, Human i-t Senior Manager of Partnerships.

On the corner of 7-mile and Stoepel sits "Human i-t," a retail store soon open to the public with a simple mission…to support.

"This will be the first of its kind across the country for Detroiters to get digital navigation services," Jambor stated.

From refurbished low-cost computers, affordable internet, digital skills training to even technical support, Jambor says "Human i-t" is needed, especially in Detroit, where nearly 200,000 people lack these resources.

"Individuals need to know how to, not even need to know how; they need access to be able to succeed in the digital world. Everything we do is online. Whether it's a student, whether it's a family, whether it's a senior, a veteran, we work with everyone," said Jambor.

Even if you may be in a financial crunch, the company will work with you.

"When individuals come into the store, and they connect with us online, we have a conversation with them. We like to meet them where they're at to understand their needs. If we do find that there is an income constraint, there will be programs and services that we can offer to them," Jambor stated.

Technology can be daunting, so Jambor says the idea is for "Human i-t" to serve as a community hub.

"Our goal is to make everybody feel comfortable and to truly meet them where they're at. So, if they're even questioning whether they should walk in our doors, we want to say, please come in. This place was meant to be a community space to feel like home," Jambor stated.

A space to help those get and stay connected.

A ribbon cutting for "Human i-t" is this Wednesday, with doors officially opening to the public on Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m.

Once open, the store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say the "Human i-t" wouldn't have been possible without the generous support of its partners General Motors, the Rocket Community Fund and the city of Detroit.