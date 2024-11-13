Detroit motorcyclist killed after crashing into service truck on I-75 in Monroe County

Mike Duggan announcing political plans, Corewell Health workers take union vote and more top stories

Mike Duggan announcing political plans, Corewell Health workers take union vote and more top stories

Mike Duggan announcing political plans, Corewell Health workers take union vote and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 53-year-old Detroit motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a service truck along I-75 in Monroe County Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police say the accident happened around 5:43 a.m. Tuesday on northbound I-75 near the Huron River Drive exit in Berlin Township.

Troopers say the motorcycle, which was traveling northbound, struck the rear of a northbound service truck, causing the motorcyclist to be thrown from his bike.

The motorcyclist, who troopers say was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver, a 53-year-old Dundee man, was not injured in the crash.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

MSP were assisted by the Berlin Township Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, South Rockford Police Department and Monroe community ambulance.

MSP asks anyone with additional information on the crash to call Trooper Michael at 734-242-3500.