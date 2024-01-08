Taxi driver anticipates long delays, traffic jams with construction project at Detroit Metro Airport

(CBS DETROIT) - Hunker down, travelers, construction is coming to Dingell Drive on Detroit Metro Airport's campus.

The multi-year projects will impact Dingell from approximately the Evans terminal to the Eureka Road exit and entrance ramps near the McNamara terminal.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Dingell will be reduced to two lanes in each direction through Feb. 29, 2024.

From March 2024 to mid-2025, northbound traffic on Dingell will be reduced to one lane. All traffic will be shifted to the southbound side of the roadway and tunnels.

"Traffic jams. Just long delays and traffic jams," said Jimmy Eagle, who has owned his airport transportation company, Famous Sedan, for 34 years.

"It's very simple. I love driving," Eagle says when discussing his 34 years of taxiing.

He says traffic is inevitable with any kind of road construction. He says alternate routes like Middlebelt Rd. to the airport's campus may work depending on where you live. He also says if you're coming from the state's east side, staying on I-75 to Eureka Rd. could be an option.

"I refer to that as like a long-cut, but you know what, it flows, and when you're constantly moving, that gives people peace of mind," Eagle said.

He says he doesn't plan on raising rates, at least for now, since construction and alternate routes are simply a part of the transportation business. He believes the first few weeks may be disruptive to those impatient travelers, but people will get used to it over time.

"Just be patient and make sure you know you have to share the road with other people. Everyone is trying to get to the same place and you're not going to get there any quicker if you have a car wreck with somebody," Eagle said.