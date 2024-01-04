Road construction to cause delays when driving to Detroit Metro Airport

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - If you're flying out of Detroit Metro Airport, be ready for delays on one of the main roads that connects the terminals.

Construction on John Dingell Drive is scheduled to start on Monday, the Wayne County Airport Authority announced. This includes work in both the tunnels and on the road.

Traffic from Evans terminal to the Eureka Road exit will feel the impact.

You'll still have access to parking decks, lots, and the Westin Hotel, according to officials.

"We appreciate our customers' patience as we work to improve the safety of our infrastructure critical to operations at DTW," Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton said. "We are committed to limiting the impact on our customers by working year-round to complete construction as quickly as possible."

This multi-phase project is scheduled to last through 2027.