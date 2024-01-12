Flights canceled, delayed out of Detroit Metro Airport
(CBS DETROIT) - Flights are getting canceled or delayed at Detroit Metro Airport on Friday.
The weather forecast will be dominated by snow, rain, wind, and bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days.
Michiganders can expect to see the snowy conditions beginning in the afternoon.
According to FlightAware as of Friday afternoon:
- Total delays at Detroit Metro Airport are 63
- Total delays within, into, or out of the United States Detroit Metro Airport are 63
- Total cancellations today at Detroit Metro Airport are 81
- Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States Detroit Metro Airport are 81
All delays can be found online.
