Detroit Medical Center announces new visitor restrictions amid flu uptick in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Amid an uptick in flu cases throughout Michigan, the Detroit Medical Center is implementing new visitor guidelines.

The new guidelines are effective at all DMC locations, including the Children's Hospital of Michigan.

DMC's new visitor guidelines are as follows:

All patients are allowed up to two visitors at any one time.

Visitors ages 12 and under, including siblings and other relatives, will not be allowed on inpatient hospital floors or in the observation units. This applies to both private and semi-private rooms. If hospitals have policies that are more restrictive than the proposed guidelines, they will continue to use them.



Visitors who exhibit illness or cold symptoms are encouraged to visit during a period of wellness.



"Flu cases have been increasing across the United States," said Dr. Teena Chopra, MPH, Corporate Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Hospital Epidemiology and Antibiotic Stewardship for Detroit Medical Center, and professor of infectious diseases at Wayne State University, in a statement. "According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan influenza activity is also now increasing rapidly. In this period of increased influenza activity in the community, we made these changes for the safety and care of our patients."

Last week, Corewell Health announced that it was limiting the number of visitors to its pediatric units at its Beaumont Hospitals in Dearborn, Royal Oak and Troy. Citing a rise in pediatric respiratory illnesses, Corewell is allowing two bedside visitors during the day and one overnight visitor.